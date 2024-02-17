Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 7th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Lottery Sambad Result 07.04.2022: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Lottery Sambad Results for 07.04.2022 are out. Watch West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Thursday Weekly lottery results with winning numbers list.

Suraj Alva
West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' is a popular weekly lottery held on Thursday. The cost of a single ticket is ₹6. The first prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to multiple valid ticket holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for multiple winners while the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to different valid winners. The 5th prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery will be announced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Sambad results | April 7

West Bengal state lottery has 7 weekly games in the afternoon. These games are stated below-

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is conducted on Monday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is conducted on Tuesday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is conducted on Wednesday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is conducted on Thursday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is conducted on Friday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is conducted on Saturday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is conducted on Sunday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad results: Important things to remember

If your lottery ticket matches the winning number, then you will have to be present before the West Bengal Gazette office for claiming the prize. The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal state lottery result's day. The number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. Post the complete process, one can take the winning amount home. The office for the lottery and processing is located in West Bengal State Lotteries Department. Post verification, the amount will be received after the deduction of taxes.

Published April 7th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

