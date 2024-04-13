×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 09:11 IST

Lottery Sambad Result 11.06.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear KOSAI Morning

Lottery Sambad Results for 11.06.2022 out soon. Watch Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Morning live results and updates with winning numbers list.

Reported by: Suraj Alva
lottery sambad
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for June 11, 2022

The first prize winner gets ₹1 crore. The second prize winner gets ₹9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹9,500 is also granted. The Dear Kosai morning lottery Sambad result is announced every Saturday at 11:55 am. The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery also has weekly games that are stated below-

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ganga” – It is conducted on Monday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Teesta” – It is conducted on Tuesday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Torsa” – It is conducted on Wednesday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Padma” – It is conducted on Thursday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

READ | Kerala Lottery Result 2022: Nirmal NR-274 results today May 27, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hooghly” – It is conducted on Friday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Kosai” – It is conducted on Saturday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Damodar” – It is conducted on Sunday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland state lottery morning result: Important things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. The ticket presented should be intact and without damage. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government-recognized photo ID and passport-size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Advertisement

Published June 11th, 2022 at 09:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

3 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals Spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Eoin Morgan on Kuldeep

6 minutes ago
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

BMCM Box Office Day 2

8 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Baisakhi date, celebrations

Baisakhi Wishes, Quotes

13 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan BO Day 2

15 minutes ago
Hezbollah Paves Way For Iran Attack? Fires Rockets on Israel

Hezbollah-Israel Attack

16 minutes ago
Exam Results

CUET PG topper list 2024

24 minutes ago
ipl 2024 points table

Updated IPL Standings

36 minutes ago
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and US President Joe Biden

Israel vs Iran

an hour ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

Bengaluru Blast Probe

an hour ago
Education News

JEE Main answer key out

an hour ago
Board Exam Result 2024

Haryana English Re-exam

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

CUET PG Result 2024 Today

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

7 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World8 hours ago

  2. How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Masterminds

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Shocking: Post Chemotherapy, Woman Told She Was Misdiagnosed With Cancer

    World11 hours ago

  4. Woman In Congo Lived With A Rare Parasite In Her Eyes For 2 years

    World12 hours ago

  5. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo