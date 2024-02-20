English
Updated April 14th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Lottery Sambad Result 14.04.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear PADMA Morning

Lottery Sambad Results for April 14, 2022, out soon. Watch Nagaland State Lottery Dear Padma Morning live results and updates with winning numbers list here.

Aditi Rathi
Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery Sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for April 14, 2022

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The Dear Padma morning lottery Sambad result is announced every Thursday at 11:55 am. The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery also has weekly games that are stated below-

  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ganga” – It is conducted on Monday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Teesta” – It is conducted on Tuesday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Torsa” – It is conducted on Wednesday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Padma” – It is conducted on Thursday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hooghly” – It is conducted on Friday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Kosai” – It is conducted on Saturday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.
  • Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Damodar” – It is conducted on Sunday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland state lottery morning result: Important things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. The ticket presented should be intact and without damage. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government-recognized photo ID and passport-size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Image: Unsplash

Published April 14th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

