English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Lottery Sambad result 14.04.2022: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Lottery Sambad Results for 14.04.2022 are out. Watch West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Thursday Weekly lottery results with winning numbers list.

Suraj Alva
lottery sambad
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' is a popular weekly lottery held on Thursday. The cost of a single ticket is ₹6. The first prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to multiple valid ticket holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for multiple winners while the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to different valid winners. The 5th prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery will be announced at 4.00 PM.

On Thursday “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” lottery takes place. The highest prize won in Sambad Thursday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there is also a consolation prize of ₹1000. Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” are announced every Thursday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery systems have their official website where they declare the results.

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Sambad results | April 14

West Bengal state lottery has 7 weekly games in the afternoon. These games are stated below-

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is conducted on Monday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is conducted on Tuesday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is conducted on Wednesday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is conducted on Thursday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is conducted on Friday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is conducted on Saturday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal State Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is conducted on Sunday Afternoon, and the results are declared at 4:00 pm. The first prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad results: Important things to remember

If your lottery ticket matches the winning number, then you will have to be present before the West Bengal Gazette office for claiming the prize. The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal state lottery result's day. The number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. Post the complete process, one can take the winning amount home. The office for the lottery and processing is located in West Bengal State Lotteries Department. Post verification, the amount will be received after the deduction of taxes.

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

17 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

17 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

17 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

17 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

17 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

17 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

17 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

18 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: SC Declares AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar as Chandigarh Mayor

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Ghee Heist: Passengers Grab Ghee Packets After Truck Accident on Highway

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Suffering From Digestive Issues? These Post Meal Drinks Can Help You

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  4. Kashmir to Kerala: Nationwide Outcry Against Mamata Grows

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Ginni Coefficient- Why a measure for inequality is declining in India?

    Economy News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo