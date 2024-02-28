Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Lottery Sambad result 22.04.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear HOOGHLY Morning

Lottery Sambad Results for 22.04.2022 out soon. Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning live results and updates with winning numbers list here.

Anwesha Majumdar
Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery Sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results for April 22

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The Dear Hooghly morning lottery Sambad result is announced every Friday at 11:55 am. The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery also has weekly games that are stated below-

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ganga” – It is conducted on Monday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Teesta” – It is conducted on Tuesday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Torsa” – It is conducted on Wednesday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Padma” – It is conducted on Thursday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hooghly” – It is conducted on Friday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Kosai” – It is conducted on Saturday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Damodar” – It is conducted on Sunday morning, and the results are declared at 1 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland state lottery morning result: Important things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. The ticket presented should be intact and without damage. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government-recognized photo ID and passport-size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 08:00 IST

