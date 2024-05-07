Updated March 30th, 2022 at 07:03 IST
Lottery Sambad Result 30.03.2022: Sikkim State Lottery Dear FAITHFUL Morning Results
Lottery Sambad Results for 30.03.2022 are out. Watch Sikkim State Lottery Dear FAITHFUL Morning live results and updates with winning numbers list.
- Initiatives
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Sikkim’s 'Dear Faithful Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held every Wednesday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is ₹ 250, and the 5th prize of ₹ 120 is given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there is a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Wednesday's weekly lottery 'Dear Faithful Morning' will be announced by 11.55 am.
Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results for March 30
The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:
Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Loving Morning’ – It is conducted every Monday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Sincere Morning’ – It is conducted every Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Faithful Morning’ – It is conducted every Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Kind Morning’ – It is conducted every Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Tender Morning’ – It is conducted every Friday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Gentle Morning’ – It is conducted every Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.
Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Affectionate Morning’ – It is conducted every Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11:55 am. The first prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh
The prize structure of Sikkim State Lottery Sambad
The cost of one ticket is ₹ 6. The first prize winner shall be able to claim ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can claim ₹ 9,000, the third prize holder can claim ₹ 500, while the 4th prize holder can claim ₹ 250. There is the 5th prize, where the winner can claim a sum of ₹ 120. There is also a consolation prize of ₹1000 granted to multiple participants. The Sikkim Lottery's latest today results were updated at 11:55 am on the official website i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.
Image: Pixabay
Advertisement
Published March 30th, 2022 at 07:03 IST