Child Protection Service Scheme Provides Welfare To Child Victims Of Difficult Situations

The Delhi government has set new dimensions in the development of women and children and is working with a renewed passion for the safety of children in kindergartens. The objective of the Child Protection Service Scheme is to provide welfare to children who are victims of difficult situations. Orphans and helpless children in the age group of 6-12 and 12-18 are kept in Delhi Government Children's homes, where they are provided with free housing, medical care, school education and vocational training facilities ably set up by the government.