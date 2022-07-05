Delhi: 20 Enforcement Vans Launched For Rapid Response Of Women Passengers In Distress

The Delhi Government, led ably by Honorable Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal has deployed 20 enforcement vans at prominent places in Delhi for the safety of women. Pressing the panic button installed in DTC buses to ensure the safety of women passengers sends a signal to the Command-and-Control Center which, depending on the exigency of the situation, sends a signal to the Traffic Police, Ambulance, Depot Control Room, and Fire. Along with this, the Depot Control Room immediately dispatches the nearest Enforcement Van to the spot through the Regional Control Room. The deployment of these Enforcement Vans has further strengthened the security of the women of Delhi and has helped in making it a safe and secure city.