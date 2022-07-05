Last Updated:

Delhi CM Kejriwal's Initiatives Modernising Govt Schools Help Students Sail Through NEET

Due to the commitment of Government of Delhi toward the modernisation of government schools, the students of such schools have been able to achieve success.

In the National Eligibility Entrance Test - NEET 2021, about 496 children from government schools emerged victorious. Due to the commitment of the Government of Delhi towards the modernization of government schools, the students of government schools have been able to achieve this success.

It is the result of the reforms made by CM Arvind Kejriwal Government in the education sector, and today the students of government schools have achieved this success in the National Eligibility Entrance Test - NEET.

