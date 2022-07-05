Last Updated:

Delhi: DTC Buses Installed With Cameras & Panic Buttons To Ensure Women's Safety

Three CCTV cameras and 10 panic buttons have been installed in DTC buses by the Delhi government to ensure the safety of passengers and stop crime against women

Written By
Digital Desk

Image: Govt of Delhi


The women in Delhi are feeling relatively safer due to the concrete steps taken by the Delhi Government which is championing many campaigns for women's development and empowerment. Three CCTV cameras and ten panic buttons have been installed in DTC buses by the Delhi government to ensure the safety of women passengers and are proving to be effective in stopping harassment/untoward incidents against women.

The Delhi Government with CM Arvind Kejriwal is working diligently towards developing a seamless public transport system in the city, further strengthening the safety of women in public transport.

READ | Nutritious food provided to 5 lakh+ beneficiaries through Govt of NCT of Delhi scheme
READ | Govt of NCT of Delhi appoints Protection Officers to assist Women's Courts
READ | Delhi govt launches 181 emergency helpline number for women's safety
READ | Over 10 lakh got jobs in 2 years through Delhi govt's Rojgar Bazaar portal: Sisodia
First Published:
COMMENT