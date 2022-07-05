Delhi: DTC Buses Installed With Cameras & Panic Buttons To Ensure Women's Safety

The women in Delhi are feeling relatively safer due to the concrete steps taken by the Delhi Government which is championing many campaigns for women's development and empowerment. Three CCTV cameras and ten panic buttons have been installed in DTC buses by the Delhi government to ensure the safety of women passengers and are proving to be effective in stopping harassment/untoward incidents against women.

The Delhi Government with CM Arvind Kejriwal is working diligently towards developing a seamless public transport system in the city, further strengthening the safety of women in public transport.