Last Updated:

Delhi Government Designs Modern Engineered Schools To Maximise Utility Facilities

The country's most state-of-the-art government school has been designed in such a way that even the roof of the school can be fully utilized.

Written By
Digital Desk

Govt of Delhi


The school of specialized excellence is being constructed by the due Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister  Arvind Kejriwal. The country's most state-of-the-art government school has been designed in such a way that even the roof of the school can be fully utilized.

Keeping in mind, outdoor sports activities, basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts are being prepared on the roof of this school that is being built by the Delhi government. A semi-Olympic size swimming pool will also be built in the school.

READ | Govt of NCT of Delhi introduces Mahila Panchayat to help women from facing harassment
READ | Delhi: 20 Enforcement Vans launched for rapid response of women passengers in distress
READ | Delhi govt launches 'Anganwadi On Wheels' to fulfill healthcare needs of children
READ | Bus travel becomes safer in Delhi with Command & Control Centre; real-time monitoring
First Published:
COMMENT