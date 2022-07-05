Delhi Government Designs Modern Engineered Schools To Maximise Utility Facilities

The school of specialized excellence is being constructed by the due Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The country's most state-of-the-art government school has been designed in such a way that even the roof of the school can be fully utilized.

Keeping in mind, outdoor sports activities, basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts are being prepared on the roof of this school that is being built by the Delhi government. A semi-Olympic size swimming pool will also be built in the school.