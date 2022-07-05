Last Updated:

Delhi Govt Implements Free Travel Scheme Enabling Women To Travel For Free In Buses

Recently, the Delhi government implemented the Delhi Transport Corporation-DTC and a free travel scheme for women in cluster buses.

Committed to women's safety, respect and development, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi,  Arvind Kejriwal, is running many innovative initiatives for women's empowerment. Committed to the social and economic development of women, the Delhi government implemented the Delhi Transport Corporation-DTC and a free travel scheme for women in cluster buses. To encourage women to travel in Delhi Transport Corporation-DTC and Cluster Buses, Delhi Government has given an advantage of free bus travel for women.

