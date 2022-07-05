Last Updated:

Delhi Govt Launches 181 Emergency Helpline Number For Women's Safety

The Delhi govt helpline number 181 makes it much easier for women to report complaints and help the authorities in taking swift action against criminals

The tireless efforts and development initiatives by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have helped in creating a safe environment for women in Delhi. Under this scheme, the administration has provided the facility of a special helpline number for women to report any kind of harassment/ unwarranted behaviour. The helpline number 181 makes it much easier for women to report complaints and help the authorities in taking swift action against criminals and protecting women at large.

