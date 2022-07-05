Delhi Govt Launches 181 Emergency Helpline Number For Women's Safety

Quick links:
Image: Govt of Delhi
The tireless efforts and development initiatives by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have helped in creating a safe environment for women in Delhi. Under this scheme, the administration has provided the facility of a special helpline number for women to report any kind of harassment/ unwarranted behaviour. The helpline number 181 makes it much easier for women to report complaints and help the authorities in taking swift action against criminals and protecting women at large.