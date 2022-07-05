Delhi Govt Launches Scheme To Provide Financial Assistance To Widows

Through an initiative by Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Govt of NCT of Delhi has started a pension scheme for widows. The objective of this scheme is to provide monthly financial assistance to the eligible widows of Delhi. The eligible beneficiaries of this scheme receive a grant of Rs 2,500 per month. The Widow Pension Scheme by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Govt of NCT of Delhi is providing social and financial security to women in their old age by making life easier for destitute women.