Last Updated:

Delhi Govt Launches Scheme To Provide Financial Assistance To Widows

The govt of NCT of Delhi has started a pension scheme for widows in order to provide monthly financial assistance to the eligible widows of Delhi.

Written By
Digital Desk

Image: Delhi Govt.


Through an initiative by Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Govt of NCT of Delhi has started a pension scheme for widows. The objective of this scheme is to provide monthly financial assistance to the eligible widows of Delhi. The eligible beneficiaries of this scheme receive a grant of Rs 2,500 per month. The Widow Pension Scheme by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Govt of NCT of Delhi is providing social and financial security to women in their old age by making life easier for destitute women.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal to hold road show in Gujarat's Mehsana on June 6
READ | Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann to visit Himachal Pradesh on June 11 ahead of state polls
READ | Delhi govt looking to teach yoga to schoolchildren: CM Arvind Kejriwal
READ | Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to review Agnipath scheme; says 'it is a loss for the nation'
First Published:
COMMENT