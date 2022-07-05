Last Updated:

Delhi Govt Launches Sehat & Poshan Sathi Helpline To Provide Information Health, Nutrition

The Delhi government has launched the Sehat and Poshan Sathi helpline number 9311551993- which will provide information on health & nutrition to women-children

Committed to women's empowerment and safety, the Delhi government has launched the Sehat and Poshan Sathi helpline that will provide information on health and nutrition. With this helpline operating from the number 9311551993, the government aims to give proper guidance to all children below the age of 6 years in order to maintain a nutritious diet and regular immunisation.

The Sehat and Poshan Saathi helpline service has proved to be very effective in building a healthy India by making lakhs of women and children of Delhi disease free forever, thus contributing to effective nation-building.

 

 

