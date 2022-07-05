Delhi Govt Offering Aid Under Family Financial Assistance To Women Widowed Due To COVID

The Delhi Government has provided help to every component of the society during the pandemic and has also provided social security as well as financial help to the widows by bringing the widowed women due to the coronavirus under the purview of 'Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme', as per the Delhi government.

If the head of the family has died due to COVID-19, the Delhi Government is financially providing a pension of Rs 2,500 every month to all eligible widows.