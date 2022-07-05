Last Updated:

Delhi Govt Offering Aid Under Family Financial Assistance To Women Widowed Due To COVID

If the head of a family has died due to COVID-19, the Delhi Government is providing widows with a pension of Rs 2,500 every month as financial aid.

Written By
Digital Desk

Image: Delhi Govt


The Delhi Government has provided help to every component of the society during the pandemic and has also provided social security as well as financial help to the widows by bringing the widowed women due to the coronavirus under the purview of 'Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme', as per the Delhi government.

If the head of the family has died due to COVID-19, the Delhi Government is financially providing a pension of Rs 2,500 every month to all eligible widows.

READ | Delhi govt launches 181 emergency helpline number for women's safety
READ | Delhi govt launches 'Anganwadi On Wheels' to fulfill healthcare needs of children
READ | Delhi Govt's 'Bal-Ashiana' scheme provide holistic development for children & young adults
READ | Delhi govt launches Sehat & Poshan Sathi helpline to provide information health, nutrition
READ | Delhi govt rolls out new campaign to increase water & sanitation budget for women by 70%
First Published:
COMMENT