Delhi Govt Rolls Out New Campaign To Increase Water & Sanitation Budget For Women By 70%

Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal increased the water and sanitation budget by 70% to make life more accessible for women in Delhi.

Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal committed his govt to further enhancing the safety measures available for women in the NCT. In the wake of numerable such steps taken, the govt of NCT of Delhi increased the water and sanitation budget by 70% to make life more accessible to women. Govt of NCT of Delhi also allocated Rs 3,724 crore for the implementation of Delhi Jal Board's schemes and projects in 2020-21 and Rs 467 crore for the "Jeevan Rekha Water Subsidy Scheme" to provide 20,000 litres of water free of cost to the beneficiaries.

