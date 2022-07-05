Delhi Govt's 'Bal-Ashiana' Scheme Provide Holistic Development For Children & Young Adults

The government of Delhi has introduced 'Bal-Ashiana' home that has been specifically designed for the holistic care and development of children. Under the 'After Care Program', the Bal-Ashianas have a separate section for young adults which ensures that no child/young adult in need of care is neglected.

Bal Aashiyana Kendra is well equipped with facilities like a recreation hall, sky-ground for children and skill training center for young adults, separate dormitories and toilets for Boys and Girls, a pantry, a mess, and an assembly hall.