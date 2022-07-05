Last Updated:

Govt Of NCT Of Delhi Appoints Protection Officers To Assist Women's Courts

For better & effective protection of the rights of women and the victims of domestic abuse, Delhi Government has appointed Protection Officers for assistance.

The Delhi government has run several public awareness campaigns and has given a platform for victims of domestic violence to raise their voices, thus making it easier for women to get justice. Due to the Janajagruti Abhiyan of the Delhi Government, women get justice easily through law and order. For better and effective protection of the rights of women and the victims of domestic abuse, the Delhi Government also appointed Protection Officers to assist the Women's Courts.  

