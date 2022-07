Govt of NCT of Delhi in its steadfast commitment to women empowerment has taken a revolutionary step toward women's safety. Under the able aegis of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwalji, the administration has illuminated all the blind spots in the city, by setting up streetlights.

Through the Mukhyamantri Street Light Scheme the government is installing more than 2 lakh streetlights have taken an effective step towards increasing the safety of women.