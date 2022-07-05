Last Updated:

Govt Of NCT Of Delhi Launch Scheme To Provide Skill Development To Unemployed Women

This government campaign is generating employment for needy women and helping them with opportunities to move forward in life.

Written By
Digital Desk

Delhi govt


Committed to women's safety, honour and development, Govt of NCT of Delhi through the 'Saheli Samnavay Kendra Scheme’ is providing skill development training to unemployed women. This government campaign is generating employment for needy women and helping them with opportunities to move forward in life. Govt of NCT of Delhi has also announced the setting up of 500 new Anganwadi Centres to start individual start-ups and promote self-help groups thus fostering holistic development

First Published:
COMMENT