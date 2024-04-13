×

Updated June 7th, 2022 at 10:52 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 07.06.2022: Singam KALMIA Evening Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results today for 07.06.2022 are out now. Get Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening lottery results and winning numbers for June 7, 2022, here.

Reported by: Aditi Rathi
manipur lottery
Image: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 27 lakh. The second prize is ₹ 5,000. The third prize is ₹ 1000, the 4th prize is ₹ 700, the 5th prize of ₹ 500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening Lottery Results For Today – June 7, 2022

The results of the Singam Kalmia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening lottery timings and updates

The Singam Kalmia Evening lottery result is announced at 7:00 pm and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a morning and day lottery at 11:00 am and 03:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as Manipur Kalmia Vinca Day lottery whereas the 11:00 am lottery is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakh. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam Kalmia Evening Lottery results are out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public. Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary charges. The results of the Singam Kalmia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Image: Unsplash

Published June 7th, 2022 at 10:52 IST

