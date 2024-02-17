Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 10.04.2022: SINGAM PLUMEIA Evening Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results for today, 10.04.2022, are out now. Get Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery results along with winning numbers for April 10 here.

Anwesha Majumdar
manipur lottery
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket face value is ₹6. The first prize is ₹27 lakh. The second prize is ₹5,000. The third prize is ₹1000, the 4th prize is ₹700, the 5th prize of ₹500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery Results For Today – April 10

The results of the Singam Plumeia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery timings and updates

The Singam Plumeia Evening lottery result is announced at 7:00 pm and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a morning and day lottery at 11:00 am and 03:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 11:00 am lottery is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery.

All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹27 lakh. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery results out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public.

Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary changes. The results of the Singam Plumeia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

2 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

2 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

8 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

8 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

8 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

8 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

8 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

8 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

8 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

8 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

9 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

9 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis? Know How It Affects Your Knees Joints

    Lifestyle Healthan hour ago

  2. Raveena Tandon Unveils Mumbai Chowk Named After Late Father Ravi Tandon

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Chargesheet Filed Against Chandrababu Naidu in Fibernet Scam

    India News2 hours ago

  4. BJP, Eknath Shinde-Led Sena are Democratic Parties, Cong is Not: Deora

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo