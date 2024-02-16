English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 11.04.2022: SINGAM CANDYTUFT Evening Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results for today 11.04.2022 are out now. Get Manipur SINGAM CANDYTUFT Evening lottery results along with cash prizes for winning numbers here.

Suraj Alva
manipur lottery
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery is a popular weekly lottery.

The ticket face value is ₹6. The first prize is ₹27 lakh. The second prize is ₹5,000. The third prize is ₹1000, the 4th prize is ₹700, the 5th prize of ₹500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur SINGAM CANDYTUFT Evening Lottery Results For Today – April 11

Manipur  SINGAM CANDYTUFT  Evening lottery timings and updates

The Singam Plumeia Evening lottery result is announced at 7:00 pm and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a morning and day lottery at 11:00 am and 03:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 11:00 am lottery is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery.

All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹27 lakh. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening Lottery results out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public.

Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary changes. The results of the Singam Plumeia Evening lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

7 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

7 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

7 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

7 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

7 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

7 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

7 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

7 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

7 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

7 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

9 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

9 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Know Where To Watch Oscar-nominated Movies Online

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Rakul Preet Singh Arrives At Groom Jacky Bhagnani's Home With Shagun?

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. SC strikes down Electoral Bonds ahead of 2024 polls, who will benefit?

    The Debate6 hours ago

  4. Malayalam Thrillers To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Nawazuddin Points Out Major Difference Between Bollywood And Hollywood

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo