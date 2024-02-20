English
Updated April 12th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 12.04.2022: Singam WEDELIA Day Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results today for 12.04.2022 are out now. Get Manipur Singam WEDELIA Day Lottery Results and winning numbers for April 12 here.

Vishnu V V
Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Wedelia Day lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is of ₹ 27 lakh. The second prize is ₹ 5,000. The third prize is ₹ 1000, the 4th prize is ₹ 700, the 5th prize of ₹ 500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Wedelia Day Lottery Results Today – April 12

The results of the Singam Wedelia Day lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Wedelia Day lottery timings and updates

Manipur also conducts morning and evening lottery at 11:00 am and 07:00 pm respectively. The 07:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery whereas the 11:00 am lottery is known as the Singam Tagetes Morning lottery. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam Wedelia Day Lottery results out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery. According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public.

Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary charges. The results of the Singam Wedelia Day lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Published April 12th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

