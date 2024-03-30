×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 17th, 2022 at 08:55 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 17.02.2022: Singam GERBERA Morning Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results for 17.02.2022 will be out today. Get your Manipur Singam Gerbera Morning lottery results and winning numbers for February 17 here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
manipur lottery
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal.

Manipur Singam Gerbera Morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 27 lakh. The second prize is ₹ 5,000. The third prize is ₹ 1000, the 4th prize is ₹ 700, the 5th prize of ₹ 500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Gerbera Morning Lottery Results For Today – February 17

The Singam Gerbera Morning lottery result is announced at 11:00. The results of the Singam Gerbera Morning lottery for February 17, 2022, can be checked on the official website i.e. http://www.manipurlotteries.com/.

Manipur also conducts a day and an evening lottery at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as the Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 07:00 pm lottery is known as the Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam Gerbera Morning Lottery results out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public.

Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary changes.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2022 at 08:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB team in IPL 2024

IMPOSSIBLE for RCB to win

a few seconds ago
curly hair

Maintain Your Hair Curls

4 minutes ago
Isro's Accomplishment is Astonishing: European Space Agency Director

European Space Agency

4 minutes ago
Gurdwara FIRING

Murder in Gurdwara

6 minutes ago
Dollar hits three-month low

PAG-led acquisition

7 minutes ago
US Concerned About India's ICT Import Regulations

US Concerned About India

8 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji

Who Is Daniel Balaji?

9 minutes ago
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

'Matter is Settled...':

9 minutes ago
Saniya Kadree

Sanatan city in Ayodhya

10 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 1

12 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin

Ashwin on Hardik Pandya

13 minutes ago
US inflation

US inflation moderates

13 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 Update

19 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao in and as Srikanth

Srikanth Biopic Update

23 minutes ago
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem

Hyderabad Brawl Haleem

26 minutes ago
Gavaskar and Shastri react to Kohli-Gambhir hug

Gavaskar and Shatri

27 minutes ago
Divyenndu in Mirzapur

Divyenndu In Mirzapur 3

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  5. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo