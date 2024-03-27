×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 21st, 2022 at 08:23 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 21.05.2022: Singam HELENIUM Morning Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results today for 21.05.2022 are out now. Get Manipur Singam Helenium Morning lottery results and winning numbers here or on official website.

Reported by: Ajay Sharma
manipur lottery
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Helenium Morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 27 lakh. The second prize is ₹5,000. The third prize is ₹1000, the 4th prize is ₹700, the 5th prize of ₹500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Helenium Morning Lottery Results for today – May 21, 2022

The results of the Singam Helenium Morning lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Helenium Morning lottery timings and updates

The Singam Helenium Morning lottery result is announced at 11:00 am and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a day and an evening lottery at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as the Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 07:00 pm lottery is known as the Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery.

All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹27 lakh. To receive the winning amount, the winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal.

Manipur Singam Helenium Morning Lottery Results out for today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting the same to the Director of Manipur Lottery. According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public.

Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary charges. The results of the Singam Helenium Morning lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Advertisement

Published May 21st, 2022 at 08:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sadhguru shares video after brain surgery

Sadhguru Health Update

a few seconds ago
Haryana Expressway

Noida to Get New E-Way

4 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Premium chatbot access

11 minutes ago
Ram Charan in Tirumala

Ram Charan in Tirumala

11 minutes ago
UFOs Spotted Over Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Tamil Nadu

UFO Sightings In India?

16 minutes ago
kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

27 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 Points Table

28 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Argentina vs Costa Rica

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's catch

2 hours ago
CSK beat GT

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT

2 hours ago
CSK beat GT

CSK defeat GT at home

2 hours ago
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya

SRH vs MI: Dream11 tips

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

5 hours ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

6 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News

7 hours ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda, Ramak

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Pune: Revised Traffic Plans at SPPU Chowk Fails to Curb Congestion

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo