Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 22.04.2022: SINGAM VERBENA Morning Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results today for April 22, 2022, are out now. Get Manipur Singam Verbena Morning lottery results and winning numbers here.

Nehal Gautam
manipur lottery
manipur lottery | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Verbena Morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery. The ticket face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 27 lakh. The second prize is ₹ 5,000. The third prize is ₹ 1000, the 4th prize is ₹ 700, the 5th prize of ₹ 500, and a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Verbena Morning Lottery Results for Today – April 22, 2022

The results of the Singam Verbena Morning lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Verbena Morning lottery timings and updates

The Singam Verbena Morning lottery result is announced at 11:00 am and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a day and an evening lottery at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as the Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 07:00 pm lottery is known as the Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery. All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam results for today | Verbena Morning Lottery

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public. Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary charges. The results of the Singam Verbena Morning lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Advertisement

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

3 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

3 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

17 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

17 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

18 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

21 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Shocker: Software Company CEO Hangs Self at Home in Ameenpur

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. BCCI Contracts: Who's IN, who's OUT as Rohit-Kohli retain top spots

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. Major Gopi Singh Rathore: Soldier, Writer, Hero

    Defence26 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. National Bank of Canada's Q1 revenue jumps 10%

    Business News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo