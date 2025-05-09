Matunga Station of Mumbai Police Files Closure Report in Court Dismissing Allegations in FIR Against Impact Guru CEO Piyush Jain and Baby Inara’s Parents

The Matunga Station of Mumbai Police has filed a Summary B report before the Hon’ble Magistrate Court, Kurla, Mumbai, dismissing the false allegations made against Impact Guru through its director - Piyush Jain, and Naufil Kazi and Nikhat Khan, parents of Baby Inara. The police did not find merit in the allegations made against Impact Guru, Piyush Jain, in his capacity as Director of Impact Guru, and Baby Inara’s parents. The Summary B report filed in court unequivocally states this was a false complaint against all the accused.

In February 2024, Arif Shaikh, who claims to be a social worker, filed a frivolous complaint before the Court of Judicial Magistrate, Kurla, seeking an FIR against Impact Guru CEO and Baby Inara’s parents. He alleged that the child had no illness such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), despite attaching her medical documents in the complaint itself! He also falsely claimed that Baby Inara was never hospitalized in PD Hinduja Hospital, when in reality, she was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital twice—first on 20th September 2024 and discharged on 30th September 2024, under the consultation of Dr. Neelu Desai, and again on 16th October 2024, discharged on 19th October 2024, for pediatric intensive care under Dr. Renji Soumya.

Additionally, Arif Shaikh alleged that ₹4.5 crore was raised, whereas the crowdfunding campaign on Impact Guru has so far raised only ₹2.25 crore. As per the Summary B report, the complainant was not able to provide any evidence to back his claims. This is because not only were the allegations false, but also they veered into the realm of delusion. The lack of understanding of how SMA is treated, the blatant misrepresentation of hospital protocols and procurement of SMA related medicines, and the deliberate suppression of evidence in court to register the FIR only served to highlight the complainant's intentions which is to sabotage a genuine and desperately needed fundraising effort for Baby Inara and to damage the reputation of Impact Guru and our co-founder and CEO Piyush Jain.

Naufil Kazi and Nikhat Khan, Baby Inara’s parents, said, “Our daughter Inara’s survival is at stake, yet the complainant Arif Shaikh fabricated lies that threatened her life by disrupting her fundraising campaign. This is nothing less than an attempt to murder her because without the funds and the necessary treatment, her survival is at risk. We will fight relentlessly to ensure this individual faces the harshest legal consequences for endangering Inara’s life. We’re deeply grateful to everyone involved in helping us raise funds for their support in helping her. We firmly believe that justice will be served, and we trust the judicial system wholeheartedly to uphold the truth and protect the innocent.”

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also first rallied public support for Baby Inara’s life-saving fundraiser on March 18, 2024. Even after the false allegations emerged, he reaffirmed his commitment with a video message on December 17, 2024, proving that truth triumphs over deceit. Both Impact Guru and Baby Inara’s parents expressed their heartfelt gratitude for his steadfast support.

Piyush Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Impact Guru added, “We’ve fully cooperated with the Matunga station of Mumbai Police in this matter and after a thorough, timely investigation, the closure report I am told is now filed in court. We respect the judicial process and will see it through. All these baseless claims—regarding the amount raised and the illness of the child has jeopardized Inara’s fundraising campaign. Since then, only a negligible amount has been raised on her campaign, eroding donor trust in this cause. I want to thank Mr. Sonu Sood for stepping forward to help Baby Inara and appealing for her cause despite such challenging circumstances. We’ll pursue the strongest legal action against the complainant to ensure justice is served and that no one dares attempt to play with the lives of innocent children who are already suffering from life-threatening rare diseases.”