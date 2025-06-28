'MP RISE 2025 Conclave' Receives Investment Proposals Worth Rs 30,402 Crore in Ratlam: CM Dr. Yadav

Over 35,000 People to Gain Employment Ratlam Will Now Also Be Known For Skill, Scale, and Startups State Government is Opening the Doors to Progress Bhoomi-Poojan and Lokarpan of 94 Industrial Units and Clusters Worth Over Rs. 2,012 crore

MSME Units Will Also Be Given Subsidy for Establishing Renewable Energy Plants Rs. 270 crore incentives Distributed to 288 MSME Units Rs. 425 crore Financial Assistance Distributed to 140 Large Industrial Units Land Allotment Letters Distributed to 538 MSME Units Letters of Intent for Land Allotment Issued to 35 Large Industrial Units Loans worth Rs. 3,861 crore Disbursed to Over 4 lakh Beneficiaries For Self-Employment

Chief Minister Held Interaction With New Entrepreneurs One-to-One Meetings and Thematic Sessions With Industrialists A Roadshow will be Held in Surat on June 29 to Encourage Investors

Bhopal: Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that just like the nation, Madhya Pradesh is also undergoing transformation. Innovations are being made in every sector of development and a conducive environment for investment has been created across the state. CM Dr. Yadav affirmed that the journey of Madhya Pradesh’s industrial growth will not stop but will now move forward at an even faster pace. He said that while Ratlam was once known for Namkeen Sev, Sarees, and Gold, it will now also be recognized for skill, scale, and startups. He informed that investment proposals worth Rs. 30,402 crore have been received at the Ratlam RISE Conclave, which are expected to generate 35,520 employment opportunities.

Highlighting Ratlam’s proud history and strategic location in central India, the Chief Minister announced that soon, goods movement will be facilitated via air cargo in Madhya Pradesh. The government is making every effort to enhance the state's prospects and create more job opportunities for youth. He added that roadshows are being conducted across cities to attract investment, with the next to be held in Surat on June 29.

Key Announcements by the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that in view of environmental conservation and with the objective of promoting green energy, if already established MSME units make a separate investment solely for setting up renewable energy plants, they will also be eligible for industrial development grants on such investments.

He announced that in six villages adjoining the Ratlam Mega Investment Region — Bibdaud, Palsodi, Rampuria, Sarwani Khurd, Jamthun, and Julwaniya — an amount of Rs. 50 lakh per gram panchayat has been approved for the construction of roads, community buildings, and necessary infrastructure development for the benefit of local residents.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a 220 kV power line in the new area to facilitate the industrial units in the investment zone and industrial park of Ratlam.

Additionally, he declared that an international-standard hockey astro turf would be built at the Polo Ground in Ratlam, and a large airstrip will also be constructed. He further announced the development of a satellite township in the Kalika Mata temple complex.

Self-Employment & Investment Boost: Rs. 3,861 crore disbursed to over 4 lakh beneficiaries

CM Dr. Yadav transferred Rs. 3,861 crore in loans to over 4 lakh beneficiaries via a single click for self-employment. Land allotment letters were handed to 35 large industrial units investing over Rs. 6,000 crore, promising more than 17,600 jobs. Appart from, Bhoomi-Poojan for 94 industrial units and clusters worth over Rs. 2,012 crore. CM Dr. Yadav disbursed Rs. 270 crore incentive grants to 288 MSMEs by single click, Rs. 425 crore financial support transferred to 140 large industries and 538 MSMEs received land allotment letters.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing investor summits and several initiatives every month to boost industry and employment. The state government is actively organizing roadshows and events in various cities across the state and the country to attract investors. He emphasised that the government is taking concrete steps to promote business through strong policies.

Referring to Ratlam’s famed Mahalaxmi Temple, Dr. Yadav said, “Just as traders store wealth worth lakhs during Diwali there, today, Ratlam has seen a downpour of investment.” On the occasion of International MSME Day, he extended his greetings to entrepreneurs and officials.

He highlighted the state’s improved connectivity, stating that with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, both cities are now just six hours away from Ratlam. In the coming years, air cargo services will be introduced to facilitate goods transport, and discussions are underway with the Maharashtra government to provide port facilities for Madhya Pradesh traders.

The Chief Minister stressed that even the smallest investor is valuable to the government. "The world is amazed by the strength of our economy. Many households run their kitchens because of your factories. Factories are no less than temples of prosperity," he remarked.

Proposed Industrial Investments and Employment Opportunities

S. No. Company Name Location Investment (in Crores Rs. ) Employment 1 SRF Ratlam 9200 7000 2 Jackson Group (Solar) Maksi, Shajapur 6000 7500 3 Oriana Power Ratlam / Mohasa Babai 5000 6500 4 Ostwal Group Jhabua 5000 5000 5 Shakti Pumps Dhar 1500 2250 6 Shri Tirupati Balaji Ratlam / Mohasa Babai 1500 2300 7 AKT Gears Indore / Dewas / Ujjain 500 700 8 Amitex Agro Agar Malwa 250 400 9 Krishna Phoschem Jhabua 217 500 10 M/s Durga Khandsari Sugar Mill & Ethanol Plant Kukshi, Dhar 175 400 11 Technoplast Packaging Pvt. Ltd. Gwalior 150 250 12 Deysine Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Pithampur, Dhar 100 300 13 Skylark Proteins Pvt. Ltd. Ujjain 100 220 14 Mittal Soya Protein Pvt. Ltd. Neemuch / Dewas 50 200 15 BIBA Fashion Dhar 50 2000 16 Other proposals received via MSME Dept. 610 —

Total Investment: Rs. 30,402 Crores and Total Employment: 35,520

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that under the 11-year leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has risen to global prominence and now offers world-class facilities across all sectors. He said that the government is playing a crucial role not only in passenger rail services but also in freight transportation. Ratlam has been granted a four-track railway line by the Railway Minister.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Madhya Pradesh has attracted investments worth over Rs. 30.77 lakh crore through the GIS platform, expected to generate nearly 21 lakh employment opportunities. To further boost industry, investment, and jobs, the state government implemented 18 new policies in February.

Currently, the state hosts over 340 industrial areas, 10 food parks, 5 SEZs, and 2 spice parks. Madhya Pradesh has a sufficient land bank and is fully supporting new investors in setting up industries. The state also has a surplus power supply, enabling seamless industrial operations.

New opportunities have emerged in leather, pharma, textile, IT, and service sectors. The state is home to over 220 IT companies and more than 150 ESDM firms, employing over 2 lakh IT professionals. In the textile sector, major hubs include Khargone, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Budhni, and Pithampur, with a PM MITRA Textile Park soon to be established in Dhar.

CM Dr. Yadav also emphasised the state's rich mineral resources — with diamonds in Panna and gold deposits recently discovered in Singrauli district.

“Where We Hold Conclaves, We Also Lay Industrial Foundations”

CM Yadav emphasised that RISE Conclave is an innovative step toward creating new entrepreneurs. He interacted virtually with entrepreneurs and representatives from Rewa, Sagar, Alirajpur, Dhar, and Ratlam. He also honored top-performing banks including Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Bank of India. 10 state clusters and the Aliarajpur CFC were inaugurated or had performed Bhoomi-Poojan under the MSME department. New DTIC offices in Niwari, Agar Malwa, and Raisen were also inaugurated.

The CM also inaugurated 8 major development projects worth Rs. 202 crore and distributed job offer letters to 263 aspirational youth. Land allotment letters were distributed under MSME programs.

MoU with Walmart & Publication Releases

An MoU was signed between the MSME Department and Walmart to enhance market connectivity for small enterprises. CM Yadav released the publications Safal Udyami – Samruddh Pradesh booklet, ITI and Industry Connect magazine and Yuva Sangam brochure.

Several Gifts by Chief Minister

• Rs. 3,861 crore loans over 4.15 lakh beneficiaries

• Rs. 425 crore assistance to 140 large industries

• Rs. 269 crore financial aid to 880 MSMEs

• Foundation of 16 new industrial areas (329 ha, Rs. 242 crore)

• 10 state clusters (73.43 ha,Rs. 104 crore)

• New DTIC offices in 3 districts

• New Industrial Area at Semri Kankad, Mandsaur (80.26 ha, Rs. 61.26 crore)

• PWD-led projects in Ratlam worth Rs. 222 crore

• Land allotted to 538 MSME units generating jobs over 10,000

• 35 industries investing over Rs. 6,000 crore received letters of intent

One-to-One Meetings with 15 Top Industrialists

Fifteen leading industrialists from across the country held one-on-one discussions with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and presented their investment proposals, expressing keen interest in setting up industries in Madhya Pradesh. The discussions focused on potential investment zones and various industrial facilities available in the state.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav assured the investors of a highly conducive and supportive environment for industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh. Notably, key industry leaders who interacted with him included Shri Dinesh Patidar, Managing Director, Shakti Pumps. Shri Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director, Jackson Group. Shri Omkar Pandey, Executive Vice President, Oriana Power. Shri Prashant Mehra, Director, SRF and Shri Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director, BIBA Fashion.

These interactions reflect the growing trust of industry leaders in Madhya Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem.

Three Sectoral Sessions Held at MP RISE 2025

During the MP RISE 2025 Conclave in Ratlam, three parallel sectoral sessions were organised focusing on investment, employment, and skill development. The Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (DIPIP) conducted a session on Investment Policies and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). The MSME Department hosted a session on Racing and Accelerating, focused on the growth and scaling of small enterprises. The Department of Skill Development held a session centered on Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment. These sessions saw enthusiastic participation from investors and departmental representatives who showed active interest in the subjects discussed.

MSME Minister Shri Chaitanya Kashyap called it a historic day for Ratlam, noting that the conclave has been aptly named MP RISE 2025. Prominent industrialists from the Malwa region participated in the event. He emphasised that along with industrial expansion, skill development is equally essential. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, such conclaves are being organized across the state to boost both industry and workforce readiness. He added that the conclaves have also given momentum to the vast potential for tourism in the region. Madhya Pradesh leads in the agriculture sector and contributes nearly 30% to the national GDP. He noted that until last year, subsidies worth Rs. 2,100 crore had been distributed. Thanks to the state government’s support, 4.85 lakh youth have received bank loans, and 27,000 youth have been offered jobs by companies. Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a significant contributor to the nation’s development.

Member of Parliament Shri V.D. Sharma praised CM Dr. Mohan Yadav’s consistent efforts in giving a new direction to the state’s industrial growth. He highlighted Dr. Yadav’s vision of organizing Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs) across different zones of the state to ensure inclusive and balanced industrial development. He said that these conclaves have strengthened the idea of holistic growth, built an industry-friendly environment, and increased both the trust and participation of investors. These initiatives have accelerated Madhya Pradesh’s industrial pace and opened up new employment opportunities across the state.

Voices from Industry Leaders

Senior industrialists who participated in the conclave also shared their thoughts. Shri Dinbandhu Trivedi, Founder of Zeal Enterprises, stated that the Zeal Group has trained 20,000 youth, out of which 10,000 have been employed within various Zeal Group companies. The remaining trained individuals have either taken up self-employment or joined other companies.He further highlighted that women have been employed in their units located in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, contributing to inclusive growth. Assuring the state government of future collaboration, he said, “We assure the government that we will soon establish a unit in Ratlam as well.”

Shri Ajit Jain, Managing Director of Ipca Laboratories, shared that after setting up its initial operations in Maharashtra, Ipca established its first unit in Ratlam in 1983. Today, the company has invested Rs. 2,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh and plans to invest an additional Rs. 1,000 crore. A new biotech unit has been set up in Pithampur with an investment of Rs. 250 crore, where clinical research will be conducted on six different drugs. He recalled that when Ipca first came to Madhya Pradesh, infrastructure was weak and the state was often referred to as a “sick” state. “Today, the situation has changed drastically. The present government and administration are highly responsive and proactive. Law and order are excellent, and the state is progressing rapidly in technology. Under the double-engine government, Madhya Pradesh is moving forward decisively,” he said.

Shri Prashant Mehra, President and CEO of SRF Limited, Ratlam, praised Madhya Pradesh as an ideal destination for investment. He said, “We will work together with the government to make the state a global investment hub.” He acknowledged the continuous support extended by the state government to SRF at every step. SRF plans to invest Rs. 9,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh, which will generate employment for 4,000 people. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the state has developed an industry-friendly environment,” he added. Currently, more than 9,000 employees work in SRF facilities, which operate in chemicals and other sectors. Of its 16 units across India, 5 are located in Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Mehra affirmed the company's commitment to expanding its economic activities in Ratlam, along with providing training, technical skills, and employment opportunities to the youth.