×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 14:53 IST

Mumbai 400 KV national grid Integrated, Adani commissions Khargar-Vikhroli line

Mumbai is now 400 KV national grid Integrated Adani commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line.

Reported by: Digital Desk
mumbai
Mumbai 400 KV national grid Integrated | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai is now 400 KV national grid Integrated Adani commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line Mumbai’s unique and first ever 400 KV connection established, with commissioning of a double circuit transmission line by Adani Energy Solutions Limited. This line was languishing for more than a decade and got awarded to Adani in 2021 through bidding.

  • Mumbai city (Vikhroli) connected first time with 400 KV national grid
  • Project comprises first 400 kV GIS substation of Mumbai
  • Challenging project with 6 towers on creek and special horizontal towers in urban areas
  • It will provide much-needed redundancy and stability to power supply

Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Limited (KVTL), which will enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and thus enable in meeting the city’s growing and future electricity demand, is commissioned. Built by Adani Energy Solutions Limited (earlier known as Adani Transmission Limited), the energy solution, transmission and distribution arm of the Adani portfolio, the project is critical for Mumbai as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city.

Mumbai witnessed grid failure twice in recent times – on 27 February 2022, and on 12 October 2020; localities across the metropolis went dark for a considerable period. The Kharghar-Vikhroli line will bring additional 1,000 MW reliable power to Mumbai city as a solution to mitigate any such incidents in the future. With this project’s commissioning, Mumbai gets a 400 KV grid within its municipal geography, bringing enhanced import capability within its electricity grid and improving reliability and stability. For consumers, it provides that much more sustainability to commuting through bullet trains, Metro Rail and city railways, as also for commercial and residential establishments.

KVTL comprises approximately 74 circuit kilometres of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, along with a 1,500 MVA 400kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Vikhroli, the first 400KV substation of its kind in Mumbai. Occupying approximately 9,500 sq m area, it has the most compact design when it comes to 400 KV substations. Its unique design vertically stacks 400kV and 220kV GIS, thus minimizing space requirements.

AESL braved a number of challenges while laying the line, mainly in surmounting difficult terrain, but these were overcome with the use of technology and innovation. For instance, six towers were constructed in creeks using heavy rigs on floating barges. In urban areas, height restrictions in some locations were overcome by adopting special horizontal configuration towers.

The KVTL project starts in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, traverses through its urban locations and terminates at Vikhroli in Mumbai city. The project includes the following major elements:

  • 400 kV/220 kV GIS Vikhroli substation, having 1500 MVA transformation capacity
  • Air Insulated System switchyard at Kharghar
  • 400 kV double/multi circuit Kharghar-Vikhroli line
  • 400 kV loop in loop out (LILO) on Talegaon-Kalwa line at Vikhroli
  • 220 kV LILO on Trombay-Salsette line at Vikhroli

Adani Energy Solutions Limited

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), is a part of the diversified Adani Group, one of India’s leading business houses, and is the transmission and distribution arm of the Adani portfolio. AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative network of 18,875 circuit kilometres, of which 14,279 ckm are operational and 4,596 ckm are in various stages of construction. ATL also operates a distribution business, serving 12 million+ consumers in Mumbai. With India’s energy requirement estimated to quadruple in the coming years, AESL is fully geared to creating a strong and reliable power transmission network and working actively towards serving retail customers and achieving ‘Power for All’.

For more information, please visit https://www.adanienergysolutions.com/.

For media queries, contact Roy Paul: roy.paul@adani.com

For investor relations, contact Vijil Jain: vijil.jain@adani.com

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 14:53 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

2 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

2 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

4 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

4 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo