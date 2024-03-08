Advertisement

The recently concluded TTC Conference in Dubai witnessed a remarkable pitch that stole the show, captivating the attention of numerous venture capitalists and angel investors. Plateup, a Mumbai-based venture founded by Gaurav Jadhav, showcased its innovative platform, leaving an indelible mark on the attendees.

Established in 2023, Plateup introduced a groundbreaking concept aimed at revolutionizing corporate food services and employee benefits. The platform, a B2B food service solution, offers standardized meal options at competitive prices, effectively eliminating the need for dedicated canteen spaces within corporate premises.

Plateup's model empowers corporates to curate preferred meal options tailored to their workforce's diverse needs. This flexibility not only streamlines the meal management process but also enhances employee satisfaction and engagement.

One of the standout features of Plateup is its innovative allowance card system for employees. This card allows users to redeem their meal allowances within corporate premises or at partnered dining establishments. Additionally, the allowance can be utilized for purchasing groceries, covering travel expenses, and other daily needs, providing a comprehensive solution to employee welfare.

By simplifying the meal procurement process and offering versatile redemption options, Plateup significantly reduces the time and effort of employees spend on costly delivery apps. This, in turn, Plateup enhances productivity and job satisfaction, ultimately contributing to higher employee retention rates for corporates.

Investors at the conference expressed optimism about Plateup's potential, predicting it to become a unicorn venture by 2026. The platform's robust concept and promising performance at the conference have generated considerable interest among investors, with Plateup currently in the process of raising funds at a valuation of 40 crore.

Gaurav Jadhav, the visionary behind Plateup, shared his enthusiasm for the platform's future prospects, stating, "Plateup is not just a food service platform it's a comprehensive solution designed to enhance the corporate dining experience and employee well-being. We are thrilled by the positive reception at the TTC Conference and are eager to continue our journey of transforming the corporate food services landscape.

In conclusion, Plateup's standout performance at the TTC Conference underscores its potential as a disruptive force in the corporate food services industry. As the platform continues to gain traction and attract investments, it stands as a shining example of innovation driving positive change in the business landscape.

About Plateup: Mumbai-based startup founded in 2023 by Gaurav Jadhav. The platform offers a B2B food service solution aimed at enhancing corporate dining experiences and employee welfare. With its innovative allowance card system and customizable meal options, Plateup is poised to revolutionize the way corporates manage their food services and employee benefits.