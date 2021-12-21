Homegrown App MYn Is Altering the Landscape Of Social Networking In India

Due to constant technological breakthroughs, digitization has brought about unprecedented changes in the world. One of the most important aspects of this digital transformation has been social media, which has proven to be a powerful and effective communication tool to connect people throughout geographical regions. Social media has changed the way individuals communicate and interact with one another over the last decade.

Though a boon to humanity, social media is not without its challenges and limitations. There has been an increase in the prevalence of data breaches in recent years, with roughly 92.8 million people impacted in the first half of 2021. Several Indian companies have lost almost 162 million owing to data privacy violations.

MYn is a homegrown application developed by Bangalore-based Multi-Verse Technologies Pvt. Ltd. that aims to rethink the existing social media ecosystem. The MYn app is dedicated to improving a consumer's social media experience. The app was designed with the goal of enabling decentralized one-on-one communication without sharing sensitive personal information, ensuring that personal privacy is prioritized in the development process.

In addition to assuring digital security, the company has established a 24x7 content and application monitoring and incident response team, which has already effectively and efficiently safeguarded several enterprises in India. To raise awareness about data privacy and enable individuals to safeguard their digital lives effectively, MYn app, in partnership with Republic Media Network, has launched the "Lock the Door" initiative. In this episode, we delve deep to analyze and decode the topic of data privacy with A.S. Rajgopal, Founder, MYn App.

" It is normal for businesses to collect a certain amount of data from users to improve products and services. However, when it comes to social media, there is excessive data mining that takes place to analyze user behavior. That's where it crosses all boundaries of data privacy. " says A.S. Rajgopal, Founder, MYn App

The entire episode was an intellectual discussion that demystified the concept of data privacy and why it is necessary to safeguard our digital lives. The episode also emphasized how the MYn app is striving to make it easier for users to interact via social media safely and securely. As the world continues to digitize, it is up to us as users to protect our digital lives and prevent becoming victims of data breaches.

About MYn App

MYn is a one-app solution for creating and browsing amazing content, interacting with loved ones, saving memories, and shopping locally, all while guaranteeing that no one else has access to your personal information. It allows users to locate, create, connect, and communicate with one another through a secure end-to-end encrypted system. Moreover, the app aims to provide a no-advertisement environment that reinvigorates the social media experience by eliminating unnecessary interruptions.