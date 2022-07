The MYn app brings you MYlocal, with commission-free rides for auto drivers.

Auto’s, playing the biggest role in commuting people from point to point, yet don’t get enough in hand for what they worked for! MYn, India’s 1st Super App has a revolutionary solution at hand for Auto Drivers in Bengaluru. Auto-Drivers now have the option to pay Rs. 29 per day, or 499 per month, with commission-free rides that help the driver keep all his/her hard earnings.