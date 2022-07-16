Myn’s Mylocal Brings A Great New Experience For All Cab Drivers

The MYn app brings you MYlocal, with commission-free rides for cab drivers.

Cabs, playing one of the biggest roles in commuting people from point to point, yet don’t get enough in hand for what they worked for! MYn, India’s 1st Super App has a revolutionary solution at hand for Cab Drivers in Bengaluru. Cab-Drivers now have the option to pay Rs. 149 per day, or Rs. 2999 per month, with commission-free rides that help the driver keep all his/her hard earnings. MYn also assures its drivers with health benefits for them & their families.