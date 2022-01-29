On The Latest Episode Of 'Lock The Door', Consequences Of Sharing Data Discussed

The rapidly evolving digital landscape, which is becoming a central part of the lives of our youth, comes with various opportunities and risks – both of which are inciting loaded conversations. The pros of the dominance of digital tools and social media include an increase in the ability to make and keep global connections, a rise in freedom of speech, and access to unimaginable amounts of information, opinions, and content.

However, on the other hand, there has been an increase in social platforms being prosecuted for privacy breaches, illustrating a major, undiscussed consequence. This episode of ‘Lock the Door’ presented by MYn in collaboration with Republic Media Network, interviews India’s youth about their knowledge about the importance of data protection and their understanding of the risks of sharing information on social media. The founder of MYn discusses the ways in which our data is constantly being used to manipulate our choices and free will, as well as the initiatives MYn has taken to inform our youth and provide them with an alternative to sharing their thoughts and information for it to later be used against them.

“Our emotions and behaviors on social media are actually being converted into data points, which are being analyzed to predict what choices we are going to make. Once these choices are known, [social media] tries to manipulate that choice to deliver a desired outcome. We no longer buy what we want, we buy what social media wants us to.” – A. S. Rajgopal, Founder, MYn App.

The relevance of this discussion is being recognized by the whole country, with there being an increase in laws passed regarding data protection in India, with the most prominent being the Right to Privacy being declared a fundamental right by the Supreme Court in 2017, protected by our constitution. This action, amongst the many others that have been taken since then, points towards the very real risks and consequences of data privacy breaches. MYn is at the forefront of this discourse, acknowledging the vital role that our county’s youth plays in the spreading of awareness and providing safe alternatives to social media, tackling an issue that is incredibly intimidating, relevant, and unsettling. The lack of knowledge about the ways in which the collection of our data is being against us is obstructing our ability to make informed decisions on what we want to share online. MYn’s holistic and progressive approach to the issue is an incredible step toward India leading the movement of protecting people’s digital independence.

About MYn App

MYn is a one-app solution for creating and browsing amazing content, interacting with loved ones, saving memories, and shopping locally, all while guaranteeing that no one else has access to your personal information. It allows users to locate, create, connect, and communicate with one another through a secure end-to-end encrypted system. Moreover, the app aims to provide a no-advertisement environment that reinvigorates the social media experience by eliminating unnecessary interruptions.