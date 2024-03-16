×

Updated May 8th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear JUPITER | May 8| 4 PM

Nagaland morning lottery Sambad results are announced at 4:00 pm daily. Get all the latest Dear JUPITER results, announcements and updates for May 8 here.

Reported by: Anwesha Majumdar
Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery Sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket for the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland state lottery result 4 PM Dear Jupiter for May 8, 2022

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 Crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The Dear Jupiter lottery Sambad result is announced every Sunday at 4:00 pm. The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland Day lottery also has weekly games that are stated below

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Sun” – It is conducted on Monday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Moon” – It is conducted on Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Mercury” – It is conducted on Wednesday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Venus” – It is conducted on Thursday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Earth” – It is conducted on Friday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Mars” – It is conducted on Saturday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Jupiter” – It is conducted on Sunday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Important things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online.

The ticket presented should be intact and without damage. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government-recognized photo ID and passport-size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Published May 8th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

