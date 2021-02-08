Last Updated:

Nation Wants To Grow: Abhijit Roy Shares Perspective On Reviving The Indian Economy

In this episode of 'Nation Wants To Grow', Abhijit Roy shares his perspective on what Indian businesses can do to help India grow faster.

The Union Budget 2021 carried the potential of bringing solace to the recovering Indian economy & hope to young entrepreneurs and Indian businesses. To gain a detailed insight into the country's financial future, Republic Media Network & Maruti Suzuki jointly present, 'Nation Wants To Grow', a pre-budget series that focuses on how Budget 2021 will help revive the Indian economy & how we, as individuals, can help our nation grow faster.

In the second episode of the series, the show was joined by Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO of Berger Paints India Ltd. Abhijit is an alumnus of IIM, Bengaluru. He started his journey with Berger Paints as a Senior VP for Sales & Marketing, of which he later became the COO and is currently steering the company towards growth as the MD & CEO. Berger is India's second-largest paint manufacturing company with headquarters in Kolkata & paint manufacturing facilities in various parts of the country. The company also has an international presence in Nepal, Bangladesh, Poland & Russia. 

"If you look at what has happened in the past, we were very badly affected in the first quarter, obviously because of the pandemic, but subsequently, there has been a very fast recovery. In fact, Q2 was already in positive territory & Q3 has been one of the best in our history in terms of growth. So, the revival was very strong across markets, especially in the up-country areas & in cities also we saw reasonably good growth coming back. We are quite optimistic about the future." says Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints

He further adds," What needs to be seen is whether this will sustain over a period of time. There are various factors which need to be looked into. One is the demand that has to hold on and which has to build-up; further, I think the government is taking many steps in that direction. There are three things which must happen for the demand to come back: The pandemic must recede, and it has to occur at a faster pace possibly. Secondly, there have to be inputs in terms of infrastructure spends & consumer demand to be generated, and thirdly we need to have peace & tranquillity in the country. If we have this, the overall direction seems to be positive as of now." 

The episode was extremely informative & the discussion with Abhijit was a detailed introspection into what we can expect from Budget 2021 & how young entrepreneurs & Indian businesses can contribute towards making India truly an Aatmanirbhar country.

