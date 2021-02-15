Nation Wants To Grow: Keki Mistry On How Budget 2021 Will Revive India's Economy

Maruti Suzuki presents' Nation wants to grow' is an exclusive Republic TV-series moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, and media maverick Dr. Bhaskar Das. The series showcases detailed conversations with some of the top, inspiring industrialists in the nation that delve deep into the various aspect of Union Budget 2021. The series focuses on the stories of brand makers that inspire millions of Indians to come forward and become catalysts to India's growth story.

In this episode of the series, we were joined by Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman & CEO of HDFC Ltd. HDFC is a pioneer of Housing Finance in India. Since its inception in 1977, the company has overcome several obstacles & evolved from a start-up to India's leading Housing Finance provider. Mr. Mistry comes with nearly four decades of vast work experience in the Banking & Financial Services domains. He is a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountant India & has played a crucial role in the successful transformation of HDFC into a leading Financial Services Conglomerate by facilitating the formation of companies, including HDFC Bank Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd & more.

" It is an outstanding Budget. It is so significantly better than what was in research when before the Budget. It is good for the point of view that there is focus on growth, the Finance Minister has not compromised on cutting down expenditure which will bring in long term growth. So, there is a lot of expenditure on things like infrastructure and various other things, which will automatically result in growth coming into the economy in the weeks, months & years to come," says Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman & CEO, HDFC Ltd.

He further adds, 'Also there is sufficient expenditure on healthcare & other social issues. So, I think no compromise on expenditure. Prior to the Budget, there were many concerns that the finance minister would raise taxes & introduce different kinds of taxes. Some people were talking about COVID TAX, Wealth TAX, so on & so forth. I'm pleased to note that has not happened. Because in my view, if that had happened, that would result in sentiments getting weaker; if sentiment got weaker, then consumption would have got affected. If consumption got affected, then naturally, it would have had an impact on growth. So, it's done very well."

