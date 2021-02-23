Nation Wants To Grow: Keshav Bhajanka Shares Insights On Budget 2021 And Its Impact

Maruti Suzuki presents' Nation wants to grow' is an exclusive Republic TV-series moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, where experts from different sectors in the country share their views on India's growth story and how Budget 2021 will pave India's way to become a 5 trillion economy. In this episode of the series, we were joined by one of the youngest leaders of corporate India, Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director for Century Plyboards. Having studied in the UK in Warwick, Keshav is the man behind the stellar growth of Century Plyboards' decorative vertical. Century Plyboards is a company that came into existence in 1986 & is an extremely quality conscious company. The company is India's first ISO-9002 company in its sector & is a one-point manufacturing unit for all plywood & plywood-related projects.

The Union Budget 2021 was a significant one amid the pandemic and global slowdown. Experts have called it a 'comprehensive budget' that covered almost all sectors with a special focus on healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, jobs, renewable energy, digitization and innovation. Many believe that it is a catalyst that will help the Indian economy make a steady V-shaped recovery at a growth rate of 11.5%.

Sharing his insights on the Budget, Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards said, "I think this a historic & landmark budget. How the Finance Ministry has tackled COVID & the other problems that have been troubling India is phenomenal & beyond our expectations. There is this notion that spending is bad, spending is not bad, provided it is the correct spending. If you try to put money in people's hands through direct transfers, which I believe some people have been asking for, it is a short-term measure & is inflationary. What the government has focused on is infrastructure, housing. These are the catalysts."

He further added, "If you look at any of the developed economies, like the US or China, all these countries have grown because of infrastructure development. They have grown because of the boom in the housing sector & every single step of the way the government is taking has a long-term horizon. I think that this is the budget that is going to put us on the growth trajectory to go where we want to go."