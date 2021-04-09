Nation Wants To Grow: Maruti Suzuki Is Setting The Trajectory For India’s Growth Story

Prime minister Narendra Modi in 2019 envisioned transforming India into a $5 trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by the year 2025, making India the third-largest economy in the world. The recent Budget presented by Finance Minister gives a significant boost to infrastructure spending, monetization of assets, improved facilities in the healthcare and agriculture sectors. These initiatives aim at restoring the Indian economy that has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Nation Wants to Grow' is a show that focuses on the stories of entrepreneurs, trailblazers & game-changers who are setting the trajectory for India's growth story with a mission to surge the country's economy and make India a superpower by 2030. In the series’ finale episode, we delve deep into the Maruti Suzuki story. Since its inception, the company is spearheading a revolution for change and is committed to making India a self-reliant nation. Backed by constant innovation and technological advancements, Maruti Suzuki is a company that is creating new-aged cars for the Indian roads. Representing the company was Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. He's played a significant role in transforming the Marketing & Sales sectors of Maruti Suzuki over the years, including the current thrust for greater digitization. Thus, making the company an integral part of the 'India Growth Story' and driving it into a new arena.

"The first quarter was bad ... the industry was down by about 80%, but there was good growth in the second quarter. In fact, about 20% or so and the third quarter, the industry's growth has been close to 15%. In that sense, it's like a V-shaped recovery, and I'm so happy for the Indian economy because the auto industry is almost 7-8% of the economy. A lot of jobs depend on the automobile sector, so, in that sense, I'm quite happy that we've seen this recovery. I hope we have more positive news in store in the coming year," says Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The Indian automobile industry is the fastest-growing industry, making India the fourth- largest automobile market worldwide. Maruti Suzuki as a brand has been an indispensable part of this journey. The episode rightly captured the commitment & zeal that the company has to turn India into a self-reliant nation.