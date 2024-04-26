Advertisement

Nilkamal Sleep today announced Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This association marks the commencement of an exciting journey, where the brand has teamed up with the actor to revolutionize the mattress industry and bring forth the brand philosophy of "Thoughtfully Designed for You”.

With a rich legacy spanning over 30 years, Nilkamal has established itself as one of the leading furniture companies in India. This association with Ranbir Kapoor will play a pivotal role in elevating Nilkamal Sleep's as a thoughtfully designed sleep solution for the customers, particularly among the new-age audience. His persona as one of India's most beloved and versatile actors, his legacy aligns well with the brand’s journey of catering to the diverse sleeping needs of individuals through product offerings and innovations.

Nilkamal Sleep aims to cater to every customer’s sleeping habits with a wide range of products for Sleep Solutions such as Mattresses, Beds, Pillows and Accessories.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Eashan Parekh, Head of Nilkamal Sleep, stated, “We are excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor into the Nilkamal Sleep family as our brand ambassador. His dynamic personality perfectly aligns with our brand, and we are confident that his association will further amplify our message of promoting healthy sleep and unparalleled comfort. We are positive that Ranbir’s popularity and the relatability factor amongst the new-age audience will strengthen our presence. This association is also commitment towards the mattress as we look forward to revolutionising the mattress category and emerge as a one of the biggest players within the next two years.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood Actor and Nilkamal Sleep’s brand ambassador said, “I am happy to collaborate with Nilkamal Sleep, a legacy brand that that values the importance of quality sleep and understands individual sleeping habits. I believe that mattress impacts the quality of sleep and I truly believe that Nilkamal sleep has a beautiful product range which is super comfortable and provides a comfortable sleep experience. I had a great time working on the campaign and look forward to contributing to impactful campaigns that will inspire a more restful sleep and create awareness about sleep deprivation, one of the biggest problems in India.”

About Nilkamal Sleep

Nilkamal Sleep is a sleep solution brand from Nilkamal LTD. With a design-led approach, the product range meticulously caters to the distinctive sleep requirements of each individual by incorporating the latest advancements in sleep science. The products go beyond conventional offerings, presenting holistic sleep solutions crafted to enhance individuals' sleep experiences. The range includes Mattress, Bed, Pillow, Bedding.

Nilkamal Sleep has state of the art mattress manufacturing capacity across India and with extensive logistical support that helps deliver to all corners of India, making Nilkamal Sleep the ideal partner to cater to the needs of growing and evolving India.

To know more log on to nilkamalsleep.com