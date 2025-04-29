NITTTR Chandigarh Collaborates with ISAC and Zscaler to Establish CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic

Chandigarh – The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, is set to launch the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic on April 30, 2025, in collaboration with the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and supported by Zscaler under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The clinic is designed to be a hub for cybersecurity training, awareness, and collaboration, bridging the gap between academia, law enforcement, and industry leaders.

According to Zscaler ThreatLabz Phishing Report 2025, India once again came in as the top most targeted country in Asia Pacific with cyber criminals using AI-powered attacks to target unsuspecting individuals. With this partnership, we can empower individuals with the necessary tools to remain vigilant against these escalating threats.

About NITTTR Chandigarh

Established in 1967 under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, NITTTR Chandigarh was originally one of four Regional Technical Teachers’ Training Institutes. Its primary mission was to advance polytechnic education in northern India, covering states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Over the years, NITTTR Chandigarh has evolved into a premier institution dedicated to technical education and research. It offers diverse training programs in engineering, technology, rural development, entrepreneurship, and educational management. The institute’s strong national and international collaborations have propelled its reputation in curriculum development, research, and faculty training. Recognized as a research center by leading universities, NITTTR continues to drive innovation in technical education.

Expanding Cybersecurity Awareness

Following the successful launch of the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic at Panjab University on March 4, 2025, NITTTR Chandigarh’s initiative aims to extend cybersecurity awareness among students, educators, and law enforcement personnel. Supported by ISAC and sponsored by Zscaler, the clinic will enhance knowledge and skill development in digital security, ensuring greater cyber resilience in educational and technical institutions.

ISAC: Strengthening Cybersecurity Capabilities

The Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) is a renowned non-profit organization focused on advancing cybersecurity education, ethics, and research. ISAC collaborates with prominent governmental and academic institutions, including:

Ministry of Education: Promoting cybersecurity education through public-private initiatives.

Ministry of Defence: Supporting national cybersecurity strategies.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE): Shaping cybersecurity curricula and certifications.

Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In): Enhancing cyber threat response mechanisms.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar: Advancing cybersecurity research and innovation.

ISAC also operates key cybersecurity platforms, including:

Cyberange Cybersecurity Labs : Providing hands-on experience in handling cyber threats.

CopConnect Social Impact Platform: Supporting cybercrime victims.

Breach Point Bug Bounty Platform: Encouraging ethical hacking and vulnerability reporting.

EthixFirst Professional Ethics Rating Platform: Promoting integrity in cybersecurity.

Zscaler: Leading Cloud Security Solutions

Founded in 2007 by Jay Chaudhry, Zscaler is a global leader in cloud security, delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions via its Zero Trust Exchange platform. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Zscaler has a strong presence in India, with offices in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Mohali, and Pune, and seven data centres safeguarding millions of users both in India and worldwide.

In line with their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) tenet of giving back to the communities they operate in, Zscaler is deeply committed to driving positive change through these social initiatives. Through its Social Impact Program, Zscaler aims to bridge the digital divide by offering cyber education, promoting career opportunities in technology, and enhancing digital safety for underserved communities. By empowering individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate and thrive in the digital world, Zscaler is ensuring that technology becomes a force for equity and opportunity, fostering a more secure and connected society.

CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic at NITTTR Chandigarh

Situated in Sector 26, Chandigarh, the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic at NITTTR will offer:

Cybersecurity Awareness Sessions: Workshops on phishing, identity theft, and digital fraud prevention.

Practical Training in Cyber Labs: Hands-on exposure to real-world cyber threats at Cyberange Cybersecurity Labs.

Law Enforcement Collaboration: Strengthening cybercrime investigation techniques.

Certified Cybersecurity Learning: Access to ISAC’s 26 cybersecurity certification programs.

Exposure to Security Platforms: Training on ISAC’s Breach Point, EthixFirst, and National Security Database.

A Vision for a Secure Digital Future

The partnership between NITTTR Chandigarh, ISAC, and Zscaler underscores a collective commitment to fostering cybersecurity awareness and responsible digital practices. By equipping students, faculty, and law enforcement personnel with cutting-edge cybersecurity expertise, this initiative aims to build a more secure digital landscape.