Nokia Is 'Speeding India Ahead' Through The Power Of 5G

For the last 25 years, Nokia has been the driving force in accelerating growth in the Indian telecom sector. From making the first mobile call on a Nokia 20110 to setting up connectivity towers throughout the country, Nokia has also been at the forefront of technological innovation. The company is now gearing up to introduce a paradigm shift powered by the speed of 5G. The Nokia Speeding India Ahead in association with Republic Media Network is a series that celebrates the phenomenal growth & development made by Nokia in the Indian Telecom sector and sheds light on the future plans of the company that contribute in a tremendous way towards fulfilling the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The premier episode of the series had an exceptional guest panel that consisted of experts like Sanjay Malik, Sr. VP & Head of India Markets, Nokia; S.K. Gupta, Secretary, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India; T.V. Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum; Prashant Singhal, TMT leader, EY; Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO Invest India. Each of the panelists shared their expertise on various topics discussed during the episode.

"Just 48 months ago, India's ranking on per capita data consumption was anywhere around 122, 123, and you know what it is at the start of this year, no. 1 in the world." says, Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO Invest India.

He also adds "We, India consume more per capita data than the US & China put together, and the significance of this is that we all realized that data is the new oil, data is the new engine of growth which will propel countries & societies to their next destination."

He further adds, "Now that will open up quite a lot of possibilities which will have a big social impact, big impact on the industry, a big impact on the consumers." The entire episode was filled with valuable insights and knowledge about the evolving telecom industry in India & the innovations that will give a boost to the economic & financial growth of the country. Nokia being the veteran leader in the telecom industry, is all set to Speeding India Ahead towards an era of growth & development.