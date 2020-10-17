Nokia’s Robust Digital Networks Ensure Resilient Connectivity

Nokia has been an integral part of the telecom industry in India. The company has been the driving force in accelerating the Indian telecom sector's growth. From making the first mobile call on a Nokia 20110, to setting up connectivity towers throughout the country, Nokia has always been at the forefront of technological innovation. It aims to connect 1 billion devices in the next 25 years.

The Kumbh Mela is one of the world's largest spiritual & religious gatherings that takes place in India at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna & Sarasvati. In 2019, Nokia enhanced this experience by supporting its telco customers ensuring 100% network availability for voice & high-speed data to millions of Kumbh devotees.

The company has always provided robust, reliable & secure connectivity solutions to the Indian telecom industry, even during a pandemic like COVID-19. The Nokia warriors work tirelessly to ensure resilient networks & promote remote connectivity. The company is all set to create a paradigm shift with the power of 5G technology that will increase connectivity & improve industrial productivity throughout the country.