OBCs' Empowerment: 'The OBCs Uprising' Garners Tremendous Response; Narahari's Shakari-Vikramaditya' Also Forthcoming

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14: A new book, 'The OBCs Uprising: A New Narrative on Social Justice and Political Representation', co-authored by Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Dept, Madhya Pradesh P. Narahari, IAS, and High Court advocate Pruthviraj Singh, was recently launched. This work advocates for social justice and political representation for the Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in India, stemming from five years of intensive research and collaboration.

'The OBCs Uprising' was launched recently and has since received an overwhelming response from readers. Approximately 3500 copies have already been sold in the Telugu language, and there is growing interest in the English version as well. The publisher has announced that the book will soon be made available in all major bookstores across India.

The book delves deeply into the challenges faced by OBCs in the past and present. Divided into nine chapters, it covers crucial topics such as the impact of colonial policies, the evolution of reservation politics, and legal analyses of various Supreme Court verdicts and policy developments. A key feature of the book is the "OBC Manifesto," a detailed policy charter outlining specific demands for community representation, education, and economic empowerment.

The book was launched by the 'Mahagatha' platform. Mahagatha believes that this book will serve as a powerful tool for social awareness and transformation, aligning with their mission to integrate Vedic wisdom with contemporary issues.

The authors have a clear vision for this work. P. Narahari stated, "This book is a culmination of five years of extensive research and collaboration, articulating our commitment to a comprehensive exploration of the OBC narrative." Co-author Pruthviraj Singh added, "We believe this book is a call to action—a meticulously crafted tool to rectify historical injustices and envision a truly inclusive future for India."

In related news, P. Narahari and spiritual philosopher Devrishi's much-anticipated book, 'Shakari – Vikramaditya', is also set to be released soon. This book is a historical saga based on the life and valor of the great Indian emperor Vikramaditya. This book is also being published by 'Mahagatha' and will be available shortly.