Patiala House Court Summons Mohammad Anas, India Representative of US-Based Firm Central Data Storage, in VC Lawsuit

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has issued a summon to Mohammad Anas, the self-proclaimed India representative of the US-based firm Central Data Storage LLC, in connection with a defamation lawsuit filed by venture capital firm Foxhog.

According to court filings, Central Data Storage had applied for funding from Foxhog. However, their application was among more than 400 proposals that were ultimately rejected due to internal assessments and situational constraints.

In the aftermath of the rejection, Anas allegedly engaged in a defamatory campaign against Foxhog, both over social media platforms and a WhatsApp group that he created along with co-accused Sandeep Gudapatti. The messages and content shared reportedly included false and damaging statements intended to malign the firm’s reputation.

Foxhog’s legal team, led by Advocate Ankoor Saboo, presented substantial evidence in court to support the allegations of defamation and malicious intent.

Where the CEO of Central Data Storage LLC. has denied his connection with Anas and any Defamatory remark.

“We are also in the process of naming additional accused in this matter, and we are confident that the court will ensure justice is served,” stated a representative from Foxhog’s legal team.