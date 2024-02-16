Advertisement

In a moment of pride for Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, India’s Hon’ble President, Droupadi Murmu graciously accepted the invitation of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji for a visit to their spiritual headquarters in South Gujarat. Thus marking the first time ever that any President of India after Indian Independence has visited this tribal taluka of Dharampur.

This grand occasion, hosted by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur was attended by dignitaries including the Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat; Cabinet Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor, State Minister Shri Jagdish Panchal,Principal Secretary of Tribal Development Agency Shri Dr. A.S. Murli Krishna.

The Hon’ble President, visited the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, a sprawling and naturally abundant spiritual sanctuary. The President also undertook a special tour of the Ashram.

Thereafter Hon’ble President proceeded towards a program held in the grand auditorium of the 'Raj Sabhagruh’, where thousands of attendees along with millions watching online enthusiastically welcomed the President. The Trustees of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur honored the President with a shawl and a memento. During this gathering, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji presented the President with Shrimad Rajchandraji's idol and a stunning replica of the Raj Sabhagruh. Enthusiastic local women of Raj Uphaar (women empowerment initiative of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur) belonging to the tribal community offered handcrafted products as their gesture of love and admiration towards the Hon’ble President. This was followed by Tribal Dance : Dangi Nritya, A joyous dance as a homage to Nature –who the local tribes believe, protects and provides for them.

Droupadi Murmu Ji is the first President of India who comes from the tribal community and has carried out several efforts for their upliftment. Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has been successfully undertaking various initiatives in education, health, women empowerment, and many other areas for the upliftment of tribal people in Rural South Gujarat for years, which the Hon’ble President had expressed appreciation for.

As the program progressed, the Hon’ble Governor inaugurated Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Hindi discourse series 'Tabhi Ishwar Prasann Honge' and the meditation series ‘Kshama'. The first set of sessions was gifted to the Hon’ble President . This occasion exemplified a harmonious blend of religion, social service, and national advancement.

In her address, the Hon’ble President expressed that "I express my heartfelt respect towards the great spiritual tradition at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram. Walking on the path marked by Shrimad Rajchandraji's footsteps, Revered Gurudevshri Rakeshji has done unprecedented work in the spiritual field. He has dedicated His life to leading humanity towards peace and harmony and His noble work is a great contribution to the welfare of humanity. With more than 200 centers worldwide, this organization not only enables individuals to gain knowledge and make their lives meaningful but also spreads this knowledge to the entire humanity. I cherish this sentiment".

Similarly, the Hon’ble Governor, reflecting on his sentiments, stated that "India has been a country of great spiritual tradition since ancient times, and in it, Shrimad Rajchandraji is a personality who will continue to inspire future generations. Revered Gurudevshri Rakeshji is working to spread the tradition of Shrimad Rajchandraji, through the universal values ​​of life which are capable of creating an atmosphere of happiness, peace, and joy on earth, by spreading those thoughts among the masses. For this, I salute them. Working with the thought that the people who are deprived, oppressed, and suffering in this tribal area should also get all the facilities that we in cities are getting, I congratulate Revered Gurudevshri Rakeshji.".

Vice-President of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Atmarpit Nemiji expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble President, saying, "We consider ourselves extremely blessed to be devotees of Pujya Gurudevshri, the epitome of spirituality. Extremely fortunate as citizens of the country, with the Hon’ble President as the custodian of spirituality, and highly privileged to be led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has chosen the path of morality, humanity and spirituality.”

On that day, under the chairmanship of the President, another public event was organized in the Raj Sabha Hall for the upliftment of PVTG under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Man Yojana, in which she held a meeting with more than 350 representatives of the entire indigenous community of Gujarat.

This unique visit by the president is a testament to the impact of the dedicated and widespread endeavours undertaken by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, which are setting new benchmarks in the world for Indian Spirituality and Selfless Service.

