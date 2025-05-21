Quickpay By Quicktouch Technologies Gets RBI’s In-Principle Approval For Payment Aggregator License

In a significant boost to India’s digital payments ecosystem, QuickPay, the fintech platform by Quicktouch Technologies Limited, has secured in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Payment Aggregator License under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

This regulatory milestone marks a critical step forward for QuickPay, allowing it to progress toward operational readiness under RBI’s supervision. While the in-principle approval reflects regulatory confidence, the platform is not yet authorized to commence full-fledged operations. QuickPay will now focus on fulfilling all prescribed compliance conditions to obtain the final authorization from the Reserve Bank of India.

Gaurav Jindal, Managing Director of Quicktouch Technologies Ltd., welcomed the RBI’s decision, stating, “We are grateful to the Reserve Bank of India for this recognition. It strengthens our resolve to build a world-class digital payments platform that supports India’s vision of a vibrant, inclusive and digitally empowered economy.”

As part of the next steps, the company will undergo standard technical validations and operational readiness checks to ensure alignment with regulatory benchmarks and industry best practices.