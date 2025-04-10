Rajesh Joshi, Chariot Media awarded Big Impact Creator of the Year 2025 by BIG FM Group

New Delhi: Rajesh Joshi, Founder of Chariot Media, has been honored with the ‘Big Impact Creator of the Year’ award at the prestigious Big Impact Awards. This recognition highlights his contributions to the advertising and media industry, where his strategic vision and innovative approach have helped redefine brand engagement and media outreach on 360- degree media verticals.

Organized by BIG FM Group, having network of 58 stations across India (brand of Reliance Group) the Big Impact awards honor professionals and organizations that have demonstrated measurable influence in their fields. Winners are selected through a combination of industry research, perceptual surveys, and business evaluations. The event brought together key figures from the media, business, and policymaking sectors, providing a platform for discussions on innovation, branding, and advertising trends shaping the industry’s future. The prestigious big impact award Delhi NCR, 2025 is the 3rd season and 43rd chapter of across Indian Subcontinent around 30 individuals/ organisations were chosen by the Award jury for this award out of many nominations in varied fields.

Rajesh Joshi, Chariot Media is a seasoned media strategist and entrepreneur, has over two decades of experience in the advertising and communications industry. Under his leadership, Chariot Media has emerged as a prominent player in integrated brand promotions. His expertise lies in crafting impactful marketing campaigns, media planning, and leveraging digital transformation to enhance brand visibility. Joshi’s vision has been instrumental in steering Chariot Media toward sustained growth and innovation in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Commenting on the award, Rajesh Joshi, Founder, Chariot Media said, "True impact is never the work of one individual—it is the collective effort of a passionate team, supportive clients, and an industry that constantly inspires innovation. This award is not just a recognition of my journey, but a celebration of the creative energy that drives Chariot Media forward. I am deeply honoured by this recognition, but more than anything, it reinforces my belief that advertising is about purpose, not just promotion. At Chariot Media, we strive to tell stories that matter, create connections that last, and build campaigns that go beyond visibility to truly make a difference".

Recognition like this is humbling, and it reminds me that success is never a solo endeavour. The credit belongs to every team member, partner, and client who has trusted our vision. We remain committed to pushing boundaries, embracing new challenges, and shaping the future of advertising with integrity and creativity. He added

Chariot Media, an INS accredited & IBF-registered agency, specializes in multi-platform brand promotion across television, radio, print, outdoor, and digital media. The company is headquartered in Delhi and has built a reputation for delivering data-driven advertising solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses across various industries. Over the years, the agency has worked with leading national and international brands, executing high-impact campaigns that drive brand engagement and visibility.